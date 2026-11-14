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No. 2 Ole Miss Rifle Withdraws From West Virginia Fall Classic
By Jon Myers,2 days ago
No. 2 Ole Miss will not compete in the West Virginia Fall Classic because travel disruptions prevented the team from reaching Morgantown, West Virginia, in time, the program said.
The Rebels’ travel issues were related to Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stoppage, according to Ole Miss.
Ole Miss is scheduled to host UTEP on Jan. 16 at the Ole Miss Rifle Range.
Source: Original Article