Alcorn State lost 73-69 to Tarleton State on Friday night in Stephenville, Texas, despite leading by four at halftime and getting 24 points from Trey Thomas.

The Braves (0-4) led 33-29 at the break, but Tarleton State (3-1) outscored them 44-36 in the second half. The teams traded leads five times, and the game was tied six times.

Alcorn rallied to tie the score at 61-61 after trailing by six with 6:32 remaining. The Braves then took a 63-61 lead after two free throws. The teams traded baskets before Tarleton State broke a 66-66 tie with just over a minute left.

Thomas hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining to pull Alcorn within 70-69. Hayes scored on a putback on Tarleton State’s next possession, and Trey Harris added a late free throw to close out the victory.

Thomas shot 9-for-26 from the field, made three 3-pointers and recorded three steals. Calvin Sirmans III added 10 points, five assists and four steals. Saxby Sunderland scored eight points off the bench, while Braylhan Thomas and Ethan Griffin each had seven. Griffin also blocked three shots and had two steals. Bobby Cannon scored six points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Franck Emmou led Tarleton State with 17 points, while Harris scored 15. Hayes had 11 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, along with five blocks.

Alcorn shot 40% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range. The Braves made 11 of 16 free throws and held advantages in fast-break points, 20-9; second-chance points, 16-8; and bench scoring, 28-25. Tarleton State shot 45.3% and outrebounded Alcorn 41-39.

The source lists Alcorn’s next game as a road matchup with Maryland in College Park on Monday, Nov. 16, with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

Source: Original Article