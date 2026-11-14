Mississippi Valley State cut into Oregon State’s lead late but fell 81-65 Friday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon. The loss left the Delta Devils 0-4, while Oregon State improved to 4-0.

Oregon State took control before halftime with a 10-0 run after Mississippi Valley State had pulled within 35-31. The Beavers led 45-31 at the break and extended their advantage in the second half, using perimeter shooting and free throws, according to the teams’ account of the game.

The Delta Devils closed with a 13-3 run over the final 3:43. Anglo supplied a late scoring lift, Abrams pressed toward the basket and Tory James Jr. made his fourth 3-pointer. Mississippi Valley State’s rally did not erase the deficit.

Anglo led Mississippi Valley State with 16 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and making six of seven free throws. Abrams had 15 points, five rebounds and a game-high four steals. James scored 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Caleb Cameron added six points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Eli Pippins recorded a team-high five assists.

Mississippi Valley State finished 23-for-58 from the field and 14-for-20 at the line. The Delta Devils had 11 steals and forced 17 turnovers, turning those takeaways into 20 points. They also held advantages in fast-break points, 19-12, and second-chance points, 11-5, and got 36 points from their bench.

Oregon State shot 48.2% from the field and made 11 3-pointers. Legend Smiley led all scorers with 18 points, and Daniel Freitag added 17. The source did not provide details about Mississippi Valley State’s next game.

Source: Original Article