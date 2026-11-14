Tupelo shut out Starkville 35-0 and Brandon won 21-13 at Gulfport on Friday, November 13, giving the football playoffs both a perfect host’s emphatic win and a road breakthrough. Winona and Lake Cormorant also kept their unbeaten seasons going. Beyond football, Houston swept North Pontotoc in basketball, and Clinton’s girls extended their perfect soccer start while the boys finished level with St. Patrick.

Football: Tupelo rolls, Brandon wins away

Tupelo beat visiting Starkville 35-0 and reached a listed 12-0 record. The Golden Wave broke the game open with 28 points in the second quarter, according to the posted box score, and kept the Yellowjackets off the scoreboard throughout. Starkville’s completed matchup record is 7-4. The shutout kept Tupelo’s perfect season going into the next playoff round.

Brandon won its road playoff game at Gulfport 21-13, moving to a listed 8-3 record while the Admirals finished at 9-2. The result ended Gulfport’s postseason and kept Brandon’s going.

Winona and Lake Cormorant keep perfect records intact

The other unbeaten football hosts highlighted in our Friday Games To Watch preview also advanced. Winona defeated Kossuth 53-7 to reach a listed 12-0 record, with Kossuth at 7-4. Lake Cormorant beat Ridgeland 42-10 and stands at 11-0; Ridgeland’s completed record is 5-6. Both hosts turned their unbeaten records entering Friday into playoff victories.

Lake Cormorant’s win also left it carrying the county’s MHSAA postseason hopes. DeSoto County News reports that the Gators were the only DeSoto County team to survive the first round of those playoffs. Their 42-10 result kept the season perfect while other county programs exited.

Noxubee ends Booneville’s run; Lanier survives by one

Noxubee County won 42-14 at Booneville, handing the Blue Devils their first loss. The completed matchup lists Noxubee County at 10-2 and Booneville at 10-1, with the road playoff win ending Booneville’s season. A much narrower result in Jackson kept Lanier alive: the Bulldogs edged Lafayette 36-35. Lanier’s listed record is 10-2, while Lafayette finished at 8-4.

Basketball: Houston sweeps North Pontotoc

Houston preserved unbeaten starts in both varsity basketball games at home. The girls beat North Pontotoc 69-33 to reach a listed 3-0 record; the boys won 67-34 and are listed at 2-0. The Vikings left at 4-2 in girls basketball and 4-1 in boys basketball. For North Pontotoc’s boys, Friday brought the first loss of their listed season.

Soccer: Clinton girls win, boys finish scoreless

Clinton’s girls won 4-1 at St. Patrick in Biloxi and are listed at 4-0, while the Fighting Irish stand at 3-3. The boys match ended 0-0, leaving Clinton at 1-2-1 and St. Patrick at 1-2-2. The girls extended an unbeaten opening; the boys each added a draw rather than a second victory.

Coverage: 10 verified games. Active sports checked: Basketball, Football, Soccer. This is a source-confirmed selection, not a complete statewide scoreboard or schedule. Unreported results, unconfirmed schedules and unavailable sources are omitted. Schedules may change.