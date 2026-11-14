Jones College lost for the first time this season Thursday, falling 89-81 to Bishop State in men’s basketball in Mobile, Alabama. The eighth-ranked Bobcats dropped to 4-1, while Bishop State improved to 2-1.

Jones took an 8-2 lead after Bishop State scored first, but the Wildcats answered with a 10-0 run and stayed in front. They led 46-31 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 22 points, 82-60, with 4:42 left.

The Bobcats responded with a 14-1 run. Jaden Tate’s four-point play helped pull Jones within 83-74, and two Traevon Koch free throws made it 89-81 with 1:01 remaining. Bishop State converted enough free throws late to hold on.

Wesley Lindsey led Jones with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Koch scored 21, David Washington had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Nick Oliver added 10 points and Tate finished with seven. Jones shot 40% from the field, went 33 of 48 at the free-throw line, grabbed 40 rebounds and committed 16 turnovers.

Jones’ schedule listed a home game against Lawson State for Monday, Nov. 16, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. The source said the game would be streamed at jcbobcats.com/watch.

Source: Original Article