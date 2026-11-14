Belhaven opened its home schedule with a 92-64 win over Lyon on Friday at Rugg Arena, earning its first victory of the season after a pair of losses at the ETBU Tipoff Classic the previous weekend.

The Blazers took control early, leading 25-6 after the first quarter and 49-17 at halftime. Lyon got no closer than 25 points after the break. Belhaven forced 33 turnovers, made 18 steals and scored 31 points off the takeaways.

Teeale Wells led Belhaven with 17 points in 15 minutes, making seven of 13 shots and grabbing six rebounds. She scored all of her points in the first half. Amanda Walker added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers’ first double-double of the season, while Laci Buchanan scored 10 off the bench.

Belhaven’s decisive run began late in the first quarter and continued into the second. After Lyon’s only field goal of the opening period made it 6-3, the Blazers answered with eight consecutive points. Walker scored twice to open the second quarter, and Makayla Robertson’s three-point play capped a 16-0 run and made it 32-6.

Lyon scored 28 points in the third quarter, its highest-scoring period, but Belhaven maintained a 73-45 advantage entering the fourth. The Blazers scored 52 points in the paint and 30 on fast breaks. They shot 46.6% from the field, compared with 26.9% for Lyon, and held a 45-42 rebounding edge.

Fourteen Belhaven players scored, with the bench accounting for 56 points. Kelsey Joseph and Makayla Hartford each had nine points, and Robertson added eight. Belhaven finished with 19 assists.

The Blazers were scheduled to host Millsaps on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Charles R. Rugg Arena, with tipoff listed for 5:30 p.m.

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