Mississippi Valley State lost to Florida A&M in three sets Friday in a Southwestern Athletic Conference match in Tallahassee, Florida. The Rattlers won 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 at the Lawson Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.

Taylor Wooten led the Delta Devils with a match-high 10 kills and hit .286. She also had five digs and a solo block. Brooklyn Brunt and Aubrie Walker each added seven kills.

Mississippi Valley State (1-23, 0-15 SWAC) led 3-1 early in the first set, but Florida A&M (18-10, 13-2) answered with a scoring run and took the frame. The second set stayed close early. Wooten’s kill put the Delta Devils ahead 13-12 before the Rattlers scored six straight points.

The Delta Devils mounted their strongest challenge in the third set after falling behind 13-6. Walker capped a four-point run with a kill to erase a 18-14 deficit and tie the score at 18. Wooten added a late kill, but Florida A&M closed out the set, 25-22.

Mississippi Valley State finished with 29 kills, 28 assists, 27 digs, four blocks and two service aces. Kameryn Browne led the team with 14 assists, while Ashlynn Hawkins and Dashaun Pinesette each recorded six digs. In the third set, the Delta Devils had 10 kills and hit .269.

Iyonnie Sanford led Florida A&M with 12 kills, and LaDonna Trantham added eight. Bengisu Kazazlar had 18 assists as the Rattlers totaled 41 kills and hit .240.

Source: Original Article