Southern Miss was scheduled to play unbeaten Texas State on Friday night in San Marcos, Texas, after the Golden Eagles rallied for an 84-80 overtime win over Jackson State on Wednesday. The calendar listed a 7 p.m. CT tipoff at Strahan Arena.

Southern Miss (2-1) overcame a 15-point second-half deficit against Jackson State and trailed by five with 17 seconds left in regulation before forcing overtime. The Golden Eagles outscored the Tigers 15-11 in the extra period to improve to 2-0 at home.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt led Southern Miss with a career-high 28 points, making 11 of 12 free throws. Cameron Wallace scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench. Brandon Weston had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Isaac Taveras recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Through three games, Gaines-Wyatt led Southern Miss in scoring at 14.7 points per game, followed by Wallace at 11.3. Taveras averaged a team-high 6.3 rebounds and had eight steals. The Golden Eagles averaged 44.7 rebounds and held a plus-5.3 rebounding margin, according to the team.

Texas State (3-0) entered the scheduled matchup after a 72-65 road win over UTRGV on Tuesday. Dimp Pernell scored a career-high 26 points in that game. Paul Djobet led the Bobcats with 14.7 points per game through three contests, shooting 60% from the field. DJ Hall averaged 14.3 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds.

The Bobcats, playing their first season in the Pac-12 after 13 years in the Sun Belt, had their best start since 2011-12, according to Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles held a 6-4 advantage in the all-time series and won the most recent meeting, 81-77, at the 2026 Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola. Southern Miss was 1-3 in games played in San Marcos.

Southern Miss was scheduled to return to Reed Green Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 17, to host UT Arlington at 7 p.m. CT.

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