Belhaven’s second straight NCAA Division III Tournament appearance ended Friday with an 8-0 loss to third-ranked WashU at Francis Olympic Field in St. Louis. The Blazers did not record a shot, while WashU finished with 40 attempts, including 25 on goal, and a 10-0 edge in corner kicks.

Cami Colpitts scored twice in the opening 11:14, putting WashU ahead at 3:47 and adding another goal at 11:14. Olivia Clemons scored at 25:43 and 30:36 as the Bears took a 4-0 halftime lead.

Belhaven goalkeeper Addi Roberts made 13 saves in 58 minutes. Sidney Roest stopped four shots in the final 31:07. WashU added goals from Kate Loudamy at 64:05 and Emily Fox less than four minutes later, before Ridley Newton and Maya Stevenson completed the scoring.

Belhaven had recorded nine shutouts before the loss. The Blazers earned their return to the NCAA tournament with a 2-0 win over Huntingdon in the Collegiate Conference of the South final, securing their second consecutive conference tournament title. Belhaven has reached the CCS final three straight seasons and made its two NCAA Division III appearances in the past two seasons.

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