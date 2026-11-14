Southern Miss lost to unbeaten Texas State 85-65 on Friday in San Marcos, Texas, after the Bobcats opened a second-half gap. The Golden Eagles (2-2) had stayed close through the first half but went into the break trailing 44-37.

Southern Miss scored the first three points and built a 13-6 lead, with Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt, Anthony Igiede, Isaac Taveras and Brandon Weston contributing. The Golden Eagles later cut the deficit to one, 37-36, on a Gaines-Wyatt layup with 2:07 left in the half. Texas State (4-0) closed the period with a run to take the seven-point lead.

Gaines-Wyatt led Southern Miss with 17 points, following a career-high 28-point performance against Jackson State. Igiede scored 13 points, all in the first half, on 6-of-12 shooting. Cameron Wallace and Michael Montano had eight points apiece. Montano also grabbed five rebounds and made all four of his free throws.

The Golden Eagles outrebounded Texas State 30-25 and held a 13-3 edge in offensive rebounds, leading to 11 second-chance points. Southern Miss went 20-for-28 from the free-throw line, and 12 players saw action.

Southern Miss played its third game in eight days and its second road game in that stretch. The team was scheduled to return to Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg to host UT Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with tipoff listed for 7 p.m. CT.

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