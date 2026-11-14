Mississippi Christian defeated LeMoyne-Owen 70-61 on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, using 10 3-pointers and 20 points off turnovers to earn its first win of the season. The Choctaws improved to 1-1, while LeMoyne-Owen fell to 0-1.

Mississippi Christian built an early lead with four 3-pointers, then used an 8-0 run to go ahead 28-13. Dakota Morris hit a 3-pointer during the stretch, and Dakotah Hillard followed a steal with a layup and free throw. London Fields added a basket to finish the run.

LeMoyne-Owen cut the margin to 36-31 late in the first half, but Mississippi Christian took a 40-35 lead into halftime. The Choctaws extended the advantage after the break, with Fields’ 3-pointer at the 14:25 mark making it 52-36. Jalen Hooks dunked and Nelson added a 3-pointer as Mississippi Christian maintained a 57-42 lead with 8:48 left.

Sawyer Griffin hit two 3-pointers in the second half, including one that helped push the lead to 63-49. Mississippi Christian reached its largest advantage, 70-53, with 1:50 remaining before LeMoyne-Owen scored the final eight points.

Nelson led the Choctaws with 14 points, seven assists and two steals. Hillard scored 13 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts. Fields had 11 points, while Hooks added 10 points and six rebounds. Elijah Causly finished with six points and six rebounds, including four offensive boards.

Mississippi Christian was scheduled to continue GSC-SIAC Crossover play Saturday, Nov. 14, against Spring Hill College in Memphis.

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