William Carey’s volleyball season ended Friday night with a 25-21, 17-25, 19-25, 23-25 loss to Mobile in the semifinals of the SSAC Championship in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Lady Crusaders took the opening set after building leads of 8-2 and 14-7. Mobile narrowed the gap, but Carey held on and closed the set 25-21 for a 1-0 match lead.

Mobile responded in the second set, opening with an 8-1 run. Kills by Agnes Hegardt and a block from Alyssa Portee and Reagan Ziegler helped Carey pull within 12-11. The Rams later pulled away, scoring the final four points to win 25-17 and even the match.

In the third set, Mobile broke open a close start with an 11-3 run and went on to win 25-19. The Rams took the set despite Carey cutting the deficit to three points several times.

Carey led 11-5 in the fourth set and later held a 20-16 advantage after a 5-2 run. Mobile answered with eight consecutive points to move within one point of victory. Kills by Maurin Reyes and a Mobile attack error brought the Lady Crusaders within 24-23, but the Rams ended the match with a kill on the next point.

William Carey finished the season 24-9 overall and 12-4 in conference play.

Source: Original Article