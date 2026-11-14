Harding scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Delta State 62-51 in the Lady Statesmen’s home opener Friday at Walter Sillers Coliseum in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Delta State held a 37-33 lead entering the final period after taking a 22-21 advantage into halftime. Harding’s fourth-quarter surge turned the game around and left the Lady Statesmen at 0-2.

Adyson Roberts led Delta State with 14 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field and making two 3-pointers. Madi Kate Vuncannon scored 12 points and hit four 3-pointers on six attempts. Alyse Holliman added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jariyah Williamson had nine points and a team-high nine rebounds, along with seven assists. Delta State shot 33.9% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range. The Lady Statesmen also held a 24-20 edge in points in the paint.

Maddi Holt led Harding with 13 points. Josie Williams recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Allie Rehl also scored 12. Delta State’s next scheduled game was Saturday evening against Arkansas Tech.

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