Mississippi State lost to No. 4 Florida in four sets, falling 25-21 and 25-19 before taking the third set, 25-21. The Bulldogs dropped the fourth set to the Gators, though a score was not provided.

State trailed 18-14 in the third set but put together a 4-0 run, then held the lead to extend the match. Whitfield-Moss tied her career high with 15 kills and led the Bulldogs with 19 points. She also recorded a team-high 5.0 total blocks.

Bernardita Aguilar and Noella Obi each had nine kills, while Lindsey Mangelson added seven. Mangelson led State with 12 digs. McKenna Yates had 11, and Mary Neal finished with 10. Cayley Hanson led the team with 21 assists.

The Bulldogs recorded eight aces. Neal had a season-high four, Mangelson added two, and Adriana Jeanpierre and Hanson had one apiece.

Mississippi State’s schedule listed Auburn for its final regular-season match, a senior-night game set for Sunday at 2 p.m. Central in The Griss. The match was scheduled to air on SEC Network+.

Source: Original Article