Millsaps beat Centenary 76-64 on Friday night in Jackson, Mississippi, giving the Majors a victory in their home opener. Millsaps shot 57.4% from the field and held Centenary to 29.4% from 3-point range, according to the school.

Senior Davion James led Millsaps with a career-high 25 points, shooting 9 of 12 from the field and making five 3-pointers. Junior Caleb Hunt, a transfer from Jones College, recorded 11 assists in his third collegiate game with the Majors.

Cameron Lumar added 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Freshman Devin Petersen had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Jaxon Toney finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Millsaps built a nine-point lead in the first half after Davis Joyner scored in the paint. Centenary cut into the margin late in the half, but James made a jumper and Petersen scored on a fast break after a steal to help the Majors regain momentum.

The Majors extended their advantage to 11 early in the second half on a Lumar basket. Petersen then hit two consecutive 3-pointers, both assisted by Hunt, as Millsaps moved ahead 52-39. Toney’s dunk helped preserve the lead, and Lumar scored a layup and made two free throws in the final minute.

Millsaps was scheduled to remain in Jackson and face Belhaven on Tuesday, with tipoff listed for 7:30 p.m., according to the school.

Source: Original Article