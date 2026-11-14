Kolby Horace scored a career-high 39 points as Delta State beat Spring Hill 116-93 Friday at Bruce Hall/Johnson Gymnasium in Memphis, Tennessee. The win moved the Statesmen to 2-0.

Delta State took control with a 68-point first half, leading 68-41 at halftime. Spring Hill scored 52 points after the break to Delta State’s 48, but could not close the gap.

Horace made 16 of 21 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Bryce Clayton scored 19 points, Brendan Braddix had 18, and Elisha Puckett contributed 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Samuel Whitmer scored 13 points, making all four of his field-goal attempts.

Delta State shot 57.5% from the field, making 42 of 73 attempts, and hit 14 3-pointers. The Statesmen scored 54 points in the paint and had 25 assists. They also scored 27 points off 13 Spring Hill turnovers.

Delta State was scheduled to face LeMoyne-Owen the following night.

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