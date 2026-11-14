William Carey defeated Point University in straight sets Friday to advance to the semifinals of the SSAC Championship. The Lady Crusaders won 25-19, 25-23 and closed the match with a late surge in the third set.

Carey recovered from an early 4-0 deficit in the opener, using a 10-1 run to take control. Point pulled within 13-11, but the Lady Crusaders built a 19-12 lead and held on for the set.

In the second, Carey moved ahead 12-4 and led 20-8 before Point mounted a comeback. The Skyhawks cut the margin to 24-23, but an attack error ended the set and gave Carey a two-set lead.

Point tied the third set at 18 and later led 22-21. Rachel Stegall, Alejandra Villarreal, Gabriela Martensson and Agnes Hegardt then combined for five consecutive kills to finish the sweep.

Carey was scheduled to face Mobile in the semifinal at 5:30 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

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