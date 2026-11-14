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William Carey Sweeps Point to Reach SSAC Semifinals
By Jon Myers,12 days ago
William Carey defeated Point University in straight sets Friday to advance to the semifinals of the SSAC Championship. The Lady Crusaders won 25-19, 25-23 and closed the match with a late surge in the third set.
Carey recovered from an early 4-0 deficit in the opener, using a 10-1 run to take control. Point pulled within 13-11, but the Lady Crusaders built a 19-12 lead and held on for the set.
In the second, Carey moved ahead 12-4 and led 20-8 before Point mounted a comeback. The Skyhawks cut the margin to 24-23, but an attack error ended the set and gave Carey a two-set lead.
Point tied the third set at 18 and later led 22-21. Rachel Stegall, Alejandra Villarreal, Gabriela Martensson and Agnes Hegardt then combined for five consecutive kills to finish the sweep.
Carey was scheduled to face Mobile in the semifinal at 5:30 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Source: Original Article