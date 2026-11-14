Mississippi State was scheduled to play Buffalo at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Broadview Arena in Buffalo, New York. The game was listed for ESPN+. It marks a homecoming for Bulldogs player Madison Francis.

The Bulldogs entered the matchup 3-0 after beating Troy 79-57. Favour Nwaedozi led Mississippi State with 22 points and 19 rebounds, extending her run of double-doubles to six straight games dating to the 2025-26 season. She has led the team in both scoring and rebounding in each of its first three games this season.

Nwaedozi was shooting 71.4% from the field, making 25 of 35 attempts. The team said she was the only SEC player and one of five nationally averaging at least 15 points and 12 rebounds per game. Her 19 rebounds against Troy tied for the most in the SEC this season at the time of publication.

Francis had a season-best 15 points against Troy, along with five rebounds and two blocks. Aryss Macktoon added 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists in 20 minutes. Reese Beaty recorded five assists, her third straight game with that total.

Mississippi State had forced 26.3 turnovers per game through its first three contests. Its opponents were shooting 28.9% from the field and 15.9% from 3-point range, while the Bulldogs averaged 34.7 defensive rebounds per game.

Buffalo was 2-1 after a Thursday win over Sacramento State. Meg Lucas scored 20 points and Ava Lamonica had 18. The Bulls are coached by Kristen Sharkey, who is in her second season. Mississippi State won the teams’ only previous meeting, 72-58, on Dec. 29, 2010, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

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