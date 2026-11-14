Ole Miss lost to No. 16 Texas in three sets Friday in Austin, falling 25-10, 25-15, 25-14 at Gregory Gymnasium. The Rebels entered the match 8-17 overall and 2-12 in Southeastern Conference play. Texas improved to 14-8 and 10-4 in the SEC.

Jaidyn Hartsfield led Ole Miss with six kills and eight digs. Ryea Jackson added three early kills in the second set. Vivianna Samaniego reached 1,000 assists in her collegiate career, according to Ole Miss.

Texas seized control in the opening set, building a 15-5 lead at the technical timeout before closing it out 25-10. Ole Miss started the second set more strongly, hitting .353 before the timeout and trailing 15-12. The Longhorns then pulled away to take the set 25-15.

Texas opened the third set with a 7-1 run. Ole Miss responded with a 6-3 stretch to narrow the gap to 10-7, but Texas led 15-10 at the timeout and went on to win 25-14. Ole Miss got multiple blocks during the match; Johnson recorded a career-high four, the school said.

The Rebels were scheduled to close their 2026 regular season Sunday at No. 21 Texas A&M. The calendar listed a noon Central start, with the match set to stream on SEC Network Plus.

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