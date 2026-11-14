The Southeastern Conference moved Mississippi State’s home football game against Auburn to a 3:15 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Nov. 14, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The SEC cited issues related to Friday’s FAA ground stoppage for the change.

The game’s broadcast network had not been determined in the announcement. Stadium gates are scheduled to open at 1:15 p.m.

Mississippi State also moved its discounted “Dawg Deals” concession window. Select items will be offered at discounted prices from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.

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