Alcorn State beat Southern 2-0 on Friday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s soccer tournament semifinals, advancing to a championship match against top-seeded Jackson State. The third-seeded Lady Braves improved to 9-4-5 and recorded their ninth win, extending the program’s single-season victories record.

Elive Larissa Joso Luma opened the scoring at 39:03, finishing a pass from Bridget Ayiwaa Sakyi. It was Joso Luma’s 12th goal of the season and the game-winner. Alcorn led 1-0 at halftime after holding Southern without a shot in the first half.

Ainara Aldeano added an insurance goal at 61:45, her fourth of the season, assisted by Grace Ambrose. Alcorn goalkeeper Renata Da Rosa stopped Southern’s only shot on goal in the 87th minute. Da Rosa made one save in 87 minutes, 47 seconds; Bailey Perales played the final 2:13 as Alcorn completed the shutout.

Alcorn outshot Southern 7-1, led 3-1 in shots on goal and earned 10 corner kicks to Southern’s two. The shutout was the Lady Braves’ second in a row in the tournament, following a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Alabama State.

The source listed Alcorn’s championship match against Jackson State for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. CST at the PVAMU Soccer Complex in Prairie View, Texas. The SWAC title and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth are at stake.

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