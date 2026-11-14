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Jackson State Closes Cross Country Season at NCAA South Regional
By Jon Myers,11 days ago
Jackson State’s men’s cross country team finished its 2026 season Friday at the NCAA South Regional Championship in Tallahassee, Florida. The 10-kilometer race was held at Apalachee Regional Park.
Ryan Achau, the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Most Outstanding Runner of the Year, led the Tigers with a time of 31:19.2. He placed 54th among 164 finishers. Collins Kibet finished 120th in 33:08.5.
Alabama claimed the team title after placing five runners in the top 10. Florida finished second and earned the other automatic bid to next week’s NCAA Championship.
Source: Original Article
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