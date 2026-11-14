Jackson State’s men’s cross country team finished its 2026 season Friday at the NCAA South Regional Championship in Tallahassee, Florida. The 10-kilometer race was held at Apalachee Regional Park.

Ryan Achau, the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Most Outstanding Runner of the Year, led the Tigers with a time of 31:19.2. He placed 54th among 164 finishers. Collins Kibet finished 120th in 33:08.5.

Alabama claimed the team title after placing five runners in the top 10. Florida finished second and earned the other automatic bid to next week’s NCAA Championship.

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