CLINTON, Miss. — Kameron Sanders made a 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining to put Mississippi Christian ahead for good in a 72-68 win over Spring Hill on Friday.

The Choctaws improved to 2-0 after a game that had 11 ties and six lead changes. With the score tied at 68, Jayla Alexander stole the ball with 32 seconds left, setting up Sanders’ decisive shot. Alexander added a free throw late, and Mississippi Christian held on.

Alexander had taken over earlier in the third quarter. After Spring Hill briefly went ahead, she scored 11 consecutive points for Mississippi Christian, including three 3-pointers, from the 3:44 mark to the 1:09 mark. The Choctaws outscored Spring Hill 19-12 in the period and led 56-47 entering the fourth.

Spring Hill erased an 11-point deficit with an 11-0 run, tying the game at 66 with 2:18 left. Alexander answered with a layup, and Allison Irby made two free throws to tie it again at 68 before the final-minute sequence.

Mississippi Christian trailed 20-16 after the first quarter, then used a 13-0 run in the second to turn a six-point deficit into a 29-22 lead. Spring Hill rallied to tie the score at 35, but Aria Jefferson’s jumper with eight seconds left in the half gave the Choctaws a 37-35 advantage.

The Choctaws made 12 3-pointers and had 15 assists and 33 bench points. Spring Hill finished with 17 bench points. Kamaiyah Pruitt led the Badgers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, including six offensive boards. Carlyn Burdette also scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers, adding seven rebounds. Jenice Adjessom had five assists and seven points, while Kiara Comeaux contributed seven points, four assists and three steals.

Mississippi Christian was scheduled to host Clark Atlanta at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton for the second day of GSC-SIAC Crossover action.

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