Jackson State defeated Alabama A&M 2-0 Friday at the PVAMU Soccer Complex in Prairie View, Texas, advancing to the SWAC championship match. Karime Antonio-Lopez scored on a first-half penalty kick, and Kyla Gomez added a goal in the closing seconds.

Antonio-Lopez converted at 16:19 for her first goal of the season. Jackson State carried the 1-0 lead into halftime, despite Alabama A&M holding a 6-5 edge in shots.

The Tigers pressed for another goal after the break, outshooting the Bulldogs 8-6 in the second half. Jackson State finished with a 13-12 advantage in shots and put eight attempts on goal, compared with four for Alabama A&M.

Goalkeeper Taylor Osborn made three saves in 90 minutes, including stops on attempts by Czaske Deane and Jordyn Washington in the second half. Jackson State also recorded a team save in the 77th minute to preserve its lead.

Gomez scored at 89:26, with 34 seconds remaining, to secure the result. She led Jackson State with five shots, three on target, and scored her seventh goal of the season. Antonio-Lopez had three shots, with two on goal.

Sarah Portis, Kianah Farmer, Asia Wilson and Makayla Sturkey each played the full match as Jackson State held off an Alabama A&M side that recorded seven corner kicks. The win improved the Tigers’ record to 10-6-3.

Jackson State is scheduled to play for the SWAC championship Sunday at 1 p.m. at the PVAMU Soccer Complex.

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