No. 2 Ole Miss will compete in the West Virginia Fall Classic in Morgantown, West Virginia, for its final event of the fall portion of the 2026-27 season. The Rebels, 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Patriot Rifle Conference, are scheduled to face No. 1 West Virginia, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 8 TCU and No. 12 Nebraska.

Ole Miss is scheduled to shoot smallbore Saturday at 10:45 a.m. Central time and air rifle Sunday at 7:45 a.m. Central time. The latest College Rifle Coaches Association rankings have the Rebels at No. 2, their second time reaching that position this season.

The Rebels are coming off a 4,745-4,724 win over TCU that kept them unbeaten. Ole Miss posted a program-record 2,393 in air rifle. Regan Diamond and Gracie Dinh each shot 599 in the discipline, while Jordan de Jesus and Audrey Gogniat tied for the top aggregate score at 1,190.

Gogniat, a two-time NCAA air rifle champion, has averaged 1,188.3 in aggregate this season, the fifth-best mark nationally. She has led Ole Miss in aggregate in five of its first six events. The team ranks third nationally in smallbore average at 2,349.67, fourth in air rifle at 2,382.67 and third in aggregate at 4,732.33.

The field includes the nation’s top-ranked West Virginia team, which holds the leading aggregate average in smallbore, air rifle and overall, according to the source. Ole Miss will meet Kentucky for the first time; the teams are scheduled to face each other again in Oxford on Jan. 17. The event features 12 of the nation’s top 20 aggregate shooters, including Gogniat, de Jesus and Dinh.

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-2 season in 2025-26, when it won the NCAA smallbore title and finished third overall. Gogniat also defended her NCAA air rifle title, becoming the first athlete to repeat as champion in the event since 2012 and 2013, the program said. Coach Will Shaner led the Rebels, who spent time ranked No. 1 in November.

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