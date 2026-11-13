Tupelo, Winona and Lake Cormorant take unbeaten football records into home playoff games Friday, November 13, with three visiting teams trying to end both a perfect run and a postseason bid. Starkville goes to Tupelo, Kossuth visits Winona and Ridgeland heads to Lake Cormorant. All three kick off at 7 p.m. Central, as does Brandon’s playoff trip to Gulfport. The evening also offers unbeaten starts to watch on the basketball court in Houston and on the soccer field in Biloxi.

Football: Tupelo’s perfect run meets Starkville

The Starkville–Tupelo matchup lists the Golden Wave at 11-0 and the Yellowjackets at 7-3 entering a first-round playoff game. Tupelo has the unbeaten record and the home field, but Friday requires a postseason result to keep its season going. Starkville’s road assignment is to deliver the first loss to a host that has won every listed game. Our earlier football roundup followed Tupelo and Lake Cormorant as they completed unbeaten regular seasons.

The challenge is similar for Kossuth and Ridgeland, although the playoff rounds differ. Kossuth, listed at 7-3, visits 11-0 Winona in the Class 3A North second round. Kossuth is trying to make its postseason run continue on the road against a host that has yet to lose. Lake Cormorant hosts 5-5 Ridgeland in a first-round game with the hosts listed at 10-0. That pairing moves Lake Cormorant from protecting a perfect regular season to playing for its next postseason step.

On the Coast, Brandon visits Gulfport at 7 p.m. with the Bulldogs listed at 7-3 and the Admirals at 9-1. Gulfport’s record gives it the stronger winning percentage entering the matchup, while Brandon brings seven wins into an away playoff game.

Basketball: North Pontotoc and Houston put winning starts together

Houston’s girls host North Pontotoc at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. The girls matchup lists Houston at 2-0 and North Pontotoc at 4-1, making this a home test of the Hilltoppers’ unbeaten opening against visitors with four wins. The boys bring two perfect records: North Pontotoc is listed at 4-0 and Houston at 1-0. The Vikings have more completed wins on the matchup listing, while Houston has an opportunity to hand them their first loss. Both games are non-district. For more on the Vikings’ early season, see our earlier North Pontotoc basketball coverage.

Soccer: Clinton’s unbeaten girls head to Biloxi

The earliest selected kickoff is Clinton at St. Patrick in girls soccer at 5:30 p.m. The current listing pairs Clinton’s 3-0 start with St. Patrick’s 3-2 record. The Arrows can extend a perfect opening on the road, while the Fighting Irish can add a win against an unbeaten visitor. The boys follow at 7 p.m. with Clinton listed at 1-2 and St. Patrick at 1-2-1; each has a chance to add a second win. Both matches are non-district and are listed at St. Patrick in Biloxi.

Coverage: 8 verified games. Active sports checked: Basketball, Football, Soccer. This is a source-confirmed selection, not a complete statewide scoreboard or schedule. Unreported results, unconfirmed schedules and unavailable sources are omitted. Schedules may change.