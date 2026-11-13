The W will send Hannah Owens and Jarvis Sellers to the NCAA Division III South Region Cross Country Championships, scheduled for Saturday at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia. The University of Lynchburg is hosting the meet.

Owens is set to race in the women’s 6K at 9 a.m. Central time. It will be her fourth consecutive South Region appearance. The senior has been The W’s top finisher in all 22 races of her career and recorded a season-best 6K time of 25:43.3 at the SLIAC championships Oct. 31.

Sellers will compete in the men’s 8K at 9:50 a.m. Central time, making his first appearance at the regional meet. At the SLIAC championships, he ran 28:36.4, setting a season and school record and improving his previous personal best by 28 seconds. Live results are available through OwlsAthletics.com.

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