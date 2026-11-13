Jackson State was scheduled to visit Winthrop on Saturday, Nov. 14, with tipoff listed for 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The calendar listed the game at Reed Green Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The Tigers entered the scheduled matchup 1-2 after an overtime loss to Southern Miss on Wednesday. Sophomore Mike Williams scored 27 points in the defeat and was averaging 20.3 points per game, according to Jackson State.

Williams had scored in double figures in each of Jackson State’s first three games. He averaged 21.5 points in two appearances off the bench, scoring 20 in an 87-85 win over Tulane and a career-high 23 in a loss to Mississippi State. He returned this season after a season-ending injury cut short his previous campaign.

Dorian McMillian was also averaging double figures, at 11.3 points per game, and scored in double figures against Southern Miss. McMillian was the only Tiger to start each of Jackson State’s first four games, the school’s preview said.

Jackson State played without Daeshun Ruffin against Southern Miss because of an injury sustained against Mississippi State, the preview said. Ruffin, who received an NCAA waiver for a final season, was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason player of the year and a preseason first-team selection. He was the conference’s player of the year last season.

Winthrop was listed at 0-3 ahead of the scheduled game. The Eagles won the teams’ first meeting last season in Jackson, Mississippi, after opening the second half with a 19-4 run. The teams were tied 32-32 at halftime.

Jackson State’s preview listed Baylor on Nov. 18 and Memphis on Dec. 2 as upcoming nonconference opponents, with both games scheduled for 11 a.m. and set to air on ESPN+.

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