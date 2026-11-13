Former Senatobia players are scheduled for Week 11 college football games Friday and Saturday, with two matchups pitting former Rangers against one another.

On Friday, Chris Thomas and Florida State are scheduled to play Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN. Jakwon Morris and Illinois are set to face No. 4 UCLA at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Saturday’s schedule begins with Julius Pope and Wisconsin playing at Maryland at 11 a.m. on FS1. Dre Riley and Jakheem Shumpert are listed with Mississippi State for its 11 a.m. game against Auburn on ESPN2. The schedule also lists Myles Miller and Vanderbilt against No. 3 Alabama at 11:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

At 1 p.m., Rase Jones and Stratton Smith are scheduled to represent No. 6 Austin Peay against No. 24 Abilene Christian on ESPN+. Other afternoon games include Nate Walker and Arkansas-Pine Bluff against Cameron Pascal and Prairie View A&M at 2 p.m. on SWAC TV.

The second Ranger-versus-Ranger game is scheduled for 8 p.m., when Dylan Spencer and UTSA meet Keshawn Davila and North Texas on ESPN U. The article lists Johnathan Faulkner and Jamael Johnson with Tuskegee as being on a bye.

The broader schedule includes games throughout Saturday, with former Rangers listed on teams including Ole Miss, Kentucky, Charlotte, Arkansas State, Campbell and Delta State. The source notes that game dates, times and broadcast channels may change, and that listed times are Central Standard Time. Some streaming options require a subscription.

Source: Original Article