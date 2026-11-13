Northwest Mississippi Community College placed fifth among 14 teams at the Lady Buccaneer Fall Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, finishing the 36-hole tournament at 93 over. The fall-season event, hosted by Shelton State Community College at Ol’ Colony Golf Complex, included teams that competed at last season’s national tournament.

Freshman Elsa Lomas Castillo led the Rangers, tying for sixth at 11 over. She carded a 77 in the first round, including two birdies on the front nine, then shot 78 in the second. After a difficult start to that round, Castillo played her final 12 holes at 2 over.

Elizabeth Kirkpatrick tied for 16th at 20 over. She opened with an 81, going 2 over on the front nine, and finished the second round at 11 over without a birdie.

Graysa Enders tied for 35th at 29 over. After reaching 14 over through 10 holes in the opening round, she played the final eight holes at 1 over, with two birdies, to post a 15-over round. She finished the second round at 14 over.

Rylee Summerlin tied for 42nd at 33 over, while Avery Baker tied for 56th. Evalynn Ward, competing as an individual, placed 73rd and improved her score by 12 strokes in the second round.

Coach Adam Payne said the team played well on the first day and valued the experience of playing in the final groups. He said the Rangers can draw on that experience when they return to Tuscaloosa for the national tournament in the spring. Northwest will be off until its spring schedule begins.

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