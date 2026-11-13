Mississippi State placed 12th at the NCAA South Regional Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, ending the Bulldogs’ 2026 cross country season.

Berit Janowitz led the team for the second straight race, finishing 33rd in 20:42.5. Milicent Kemboi ran a season-best 20:55.0 in the 6K. Larkin Johnson, Kaitlyn Burge and Louise Stonham completed Mississippi State’s scoring five.

Johnson was the only Bulldog to finish among the team’s top five scorers at every meet this fall. Gabrielle Boulay and Mallory Streetman also competed at the regional. Streetman matched her season-best time, which she had set at the SEC Championships.

Across the season, Mississippi State recorded eight individual finishes in the top 20, including two in the top 10.

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