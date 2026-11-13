Blue Mountain Christian’s volleyball season ended Friday with a four-set loss to Loyola at the SSAC Volleyball Championship in Montgomery, Alabama. Loyola won 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20.

The Volley Toppers evened the match by taking the second set. They recorded 13 kills and held Loyola to a .057 hitting percentage in the 25-20 win. Loyola then claimed the third set by the same score and closed out the match with another 25-20 victory in the fourth.

Salice Speed paced Blue Mountain Christian with 12 kills, 13 digs, four blocks and two service aces. Marissa Gerleman added 10 kills and four blocks, while Olivia Lewis had six kills and a team-high six blocks.

Sydney Tague recorded 18 assists and two aces, and Brenyn Wilbanks had 11 assists and 10 digs. Abbi Williams led the team with 18 digs. Blue Mountain Christian finished with 42 kills, 76 digs and 13 blocks. The university also recognized the seniors who represented its volleyball program.

Source: Original Article