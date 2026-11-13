Alcorn State is scheduled to play Southern on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the Braves looking to extend a two-game winning streak in their final road game of the 2026 regular season. Kickoff is listed for 2 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Alcorn enters at 6-4 overall and 4-2 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. The Braves beat Mississippi Valley State 52-17 and Florida A&M 38-20 in their past two games. Southern is listed at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the SWAC.

Quarterback Jaylon Tolbert has completed 203 of 311 passes for 2,995 yards and 31 touchdowns through 10 games. He has also rushed for 329 yards and three scores. Tolbert threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns against Grambling State and followed with 356 passing yards and five touchdowns against Prairie View A&M, according to Alcorn.

The Braves average 42.5 points and 487.4 yards of total offense per game. Fredrick Robertson leads the team with 678 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He has added 373 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, and leads Alcorn with 1,051 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Armon Wright leads the receiving corps with 39 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Timothy Jasper tops Alcorn with 66 tackles, while Jakel Houston-Irving leads with five sacks. Elijah Ruffin has a team-high three interceptions.

Alcorn’s preview lists the game on WPRL 91.7 FM and HBCUGo. The Braves are scheduled to return home Nov. 21 to face Jackson State in the annual Soul Bowl, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.

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