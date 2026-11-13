Southwest Mississippi scored the team’s first 100-point game of the season Wednesday, defeating the Louisiana Knights 100-62. The win moved the Bears to 3-3.

The Knights opened with a 10-0 run in the first two minutes. Brandon Burke Jr. scored Southwest’s first five points, and London McKenzie later scored five straight to help tie the game at 15. The Bears took their first lead on two Brian Foxworth free throws.

Southwest held a narrow advantage through much of the first half. The Knights tied the score with 1:07 left, but two Chaunce Stewart baskets gave the Bears a 36-34 halftime lead.

The Knights tied the game early in the second half, but Southwest quickly reclaimed the lead and held it the rest of the way. A 10-point run featuring 3-pointers by Gakiza and Lem Ajith helped the Bears pull away. Southwest led 68-48 with 10 minutes remaining and continued to build its advantage, reaching 94-58 on Gakiza’s fifth 3-pointer.

Gakiza finished with 21 points. Burke scored 17, Ajith had 12, McKenzie added 11, and Devin Moore and Stewart each scored 10. Burke led the Bears with 10 rebounds, while Khameron Snow and Foxworth recorded seven assists apiece.

The Bears were scheduled to travel to Pensacola on Friday to play Pensacola State.

Source: Original Article