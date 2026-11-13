Kidus Misgina earned an automatic berth to the NCAA cross country championships with a third-place finish Friday in the men’s 10K at the NCAA South Regional in Tallahassee, Florida. Ole Miss placed eighth among 21 scoring teams, while the women finished 10th in the 6K.

Misgina crossed in 29:04.9 after moving up among the leaders in the final 1,000 meters. His finish was the highest for an Ole Miss men’s runner at an NCAA regional since Farah Abdulkarim also placed third in 2018.

Owen Kelley took 20th in 30:12.1, joining Misgina as an All-Region honoree. John Shoemaker finished 39th in 30:51.8, followed by Samuel Ferguson in 58th at 31:25.6 and Sergio Del Barrio in 70th at 31:43.6. Ky Hehir placed 77th in 31:50.6. The Rebels scored 182 points.

Alicia Finnis led the Ole Miss women, placing 46th in 20:55.2. Leah Penick was 53rd in 21:03.0, and Jillian Candelino finished 67th in 21:18.7. Brooke Preputnick took 74th in 21:22.8, and Hannah Doyle was 93rd in 21:39.8. Zoe Marsh placed 104th in 21:49.9, and Adie Luna finished 118th in 22:04.9.

The women’s five scoring runners all finished in the top 100 among more than 200 competitors. The national championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, in Terre Haute, Indiana.

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