Huntingdon ended Belhaven’s volleyball season with a three-set victory in the CCS quarterfinals Thursday night, winning 25-22, 25-17, 25-14 at the Barnes PE Center in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. The fourth-seeded Hawks advanced to face top-seeded Covenant in the semifinals.

Belhaven stayed within reach in the first set, including saving three set points to close the gap to 24-22. Tarryn Woodall had four kills in the set, while Megan LaCour and Cami Davis added consecutive kills late. Huntingdon took the next point to finish the set.

The Blazers moved ahead 9-7 in the second set after a Kayla Robinson ace and blocks involving Goldie Lowe and Woodall. Huntingdon responded with six straight points, then pulled away again after Belhaven cut the deficit to 13-11. The Hawks built a larger lead in the third, with Ayla Hart serving four consecutive points during an 18-8 run. A’Kirra McElveen ended the match with her 13th kill.

McElveen hit .423 and contributed to six of Huntingdon’s eight blocks. The Hawks hit .202, compared with .028 for Belhaven, which had 19 attack errors across the final two sets.

Woodall led Belhaven with 10 kills while hitting .250. Laila Gauthier had six kills, and LaCour recorded five kills and nine digs. Angel Edwards finished with 11 assists, Maggie Joy Tomlin had 10, and Robinson led the Blazers with 10 digs. Robinson ended the season with 504 digs, while Woodall had 333 kills. Both were named to the All-CCS Second Team Thursday.

Belhaven finished 11-16 overall and 6-6 in conference play. The Blazers reached the CCS quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive season.

Source: Original Article