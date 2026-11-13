Southern Miss is scheduled to play Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, the Golden Eagles’ third game in Louisiana this season. The game is set to stream on ESPN+ and air on Southern Miss Sports Network affiliates and SouthernMiss.com.

Southern Miss is 1-1 in the state this season, with a 24-21 loss at Tulane in September and a 35-21 win over ULM in Monroe last month. The Golden Eagles are 3-6 overall and 2-3 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana Tech is 7-2 and 5-0 in the conference.

Quarterback John White is expected to make his second straight start for Southern Miss after passing for 266 yards and a touchdown against James Madison last week. Steven Robinson leads the Golden Eagles with 782 rushing yards on 157 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns. His 11 total scores lead the league, and he is tied for the conference lead in rushing touchdowns. Jamarice Wilder has 518 yards on 81 carries.

Mario Sanders leads Southern Miss’ receivers with 50 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns. Kaden Saunders has 22 receptions for 333 yards, while AJ Little has 18 catches for 275 yards and one touchdown.

Mathis Haygood leads the defense with 83 tackles, followed by Michael Robinson III with 77 and Landon Sylvie with 62. Jameer Lewis has a team-high four sacks.

The teams will meet for the 55th time in a series dating to 1935. Southern Miss holds a 36-18 advantage, but Louisiana Tech won 30-20 in Ruston last season. The Golden Eagles are 17-10 at Joe Aillet Stadium and 3-3 there since 2013.

Southern Miss’ next scheduled game is its final home contest of the season, against South Alabama on Nov. 21 at Renasant Stadium. The game is listed for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

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