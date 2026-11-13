Corinth stopped Walnut’s unbeaten girls basketball start with a 55-52 road victory Thursday, November 12, while Lewisburg kept both of its soccer teams perfect with a pair of shutouts at Center Hill. The Warriors left Walnut with a listed 2-1 record and handed the Wildcats their first loss. Lewisburg’s girls won 5-0 and its boys won 1-0, turning two of the night’s featured matchups into wins without conceding a goal.

Girls basketball: Corinth changes the story at Walnut

Walnut entered at 3-0 in our Thursday Games To Watch preview, with Corinth listed at 1-1. The 55-52 final moved Corinth to a winning record, while Walnut’s current matchup record is 3-1. The Warriors turned a trip to an unbeaten opponent into a narrow road win.

South Panola’s girls preserved their unbeaten start in Batesville, beating Hernando 62-29. The completed matchup lists South Panola at 4-0 and Hernando at 0-4. The boys result went the visitors’ way: Hernando won 75-67, leaving its listed record at 4-1 and South Panola’s at 0-4. The schools split the two verified varsity basketball games.

Soccer: Lewisburg leaves Center Hill with two clean sheets

Lewisburg’s girls won 5-0 at Center Hill and reached a listed 4-0 record. The boys followed with a 1-0 victory and are listed at 3-0. Both programs therefore protected the unbeaten starts that brought them into Thursday’s preview. Center Hill’s completed matchup listings stand at 2-2 for the girls and 3-2 for the boys.

Tupelo also won both of its verified soccer games on the road. The girls beat Starkville 3-0, while the boys won 3-1. Tupelo’s boys remain unbeaten at a listed 3-0; the girls are 2-1. Starkville’s corresponding records are 2-3 for the boys and 1-4 for the girls.

Boys basketball: Meridian and Southaven stay unbeaten

Meridian beat visiting Wayne County 71-48 to reach a listed 4-0 record; Wayne County is listed at 0-2. Southaven added an unbeaten road result of its own, winning 70-39 at Lafayette. The completed matchup lists the Chargers at 2-0 and Lafayette at 2-2. Those wins extended two more perfect starts alongside the soccer and girls basketball results above.

Football: Newton County Academy wins on the road

Newton County Academy earned a 30-8 road playoff win over Central Holmes Christian in Lexington. The completed listing puts the Generals at 10-4 and Central Holmes Christian at 9-2.

Coverage: 10 verified games. Active sports checked: Basketball, Bowling, Football, Soccer. This is a source-confirmed selection, not a complete statewide scoreboard or schedule. Unreported results, unconfirmed schedules and unavailable sources are omitted. Schedules may change.