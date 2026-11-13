Jackson State is scheduled to travel to Montgomery to face Alabama State on Saturday, Nov. 14, with two Southwestern Athletic Conference games left in the regular season. The calendar lists kickoff at 2 p.m. at ASU Stadium, with the game set to air on ESPN+.

The Tigers are 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the SWAC after a win over Mississippi Valley State, according to Jackson State. They are tied with Alabama A&M atop the East Division and hold the tiebreaker. Bethune-Cookman and Alabama State, both one game back, also remain in the division race.

Jackson State would win the division and host the SWAC Championship Game if it wins its remaining games, the school said. Alabama State is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

Jackson State leads the all-time series 37-15-1 in 53 meetings dating to 1965, including a 16-5 record in Montgomery. The Tigers won 16-10 in their last trip there in 2024. The schools’ last three games have been decided by a combined 14 points, according to Jackson State; the previous meeting, in 2022, was decided by 15.

Under coach T.C. Taylor, Jackson State is 11-6 in true road games since he took over in 2023, including a 1-2 mark this season. The Tigers have played in Montgomery once during his tenure, winning in 2024 to claim the SWAC East title. Jackson State is 2-1 against Alabama State under Taylor, with the Bulldogs’ win coming in Jackson on Oct. 14, 2023, by a score of 24-19.

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