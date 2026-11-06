Ole Miss pulls away from North Alabama for 72-51 win

No. 19/23 Ole Miss beat North Alabama 72-51 Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi, improving to 2-0 to open the women’s basketball season. The Rebels took control with a 26-12 third quarter after trailing 27-25 at halftime.

Jada Richard led Ole Miss with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting. She also had five assists, four steals and two rebounds. Jaida Civil added 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. The pair combined for 32 points.

North Alabama, which fell to 0-2, built an early lead after the teams traded baskets. The Lions led 14-7 in the first quarter and opened the second with back-to-back 3-pointers. Richard scored seven points in the second period as Ole Miss trimmed the margin to two at the break.

The Rebels opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run to move in front. Knisha Godfrey scored consecutive baskets and finished the period with six points. Ole Miss stretched its lead to 51-39 by the end of the quarter, then scored the first six points of the fourth. Doneelah Washington had four of those points and added a block.

Ole Miss extended its scoring run to 13 unanswered points and led 64-39 midway through the fourth quarter before closing out the victory.

The Rebels are scheduled to host UAlbany on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford. The game is listed for 6 p.m. Central and will air on SEC Network+.

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