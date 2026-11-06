Mississippi State rolls past Northwestern State, 82-44

Mississippi State beat Northwestern State 82-44 on Thursday at Humphrey Coliseum, opening its season with two straight wins and continuing a three-game homestand.

The Bulldogs scored the game’s first 10 points over the opening 4:26. They carried a 49-27 lead into halftime, with reserves accounting for 30 first-half points. Mississippi State’s largest lead was 39 points after Tee Bartlett’s layup made it 82-43 with 1:01 remaining.

Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 15 points, making 4 of 10 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and all four of his free throws. He also had three assists without a turnover. Hubbard has 1,987 career points, fourth on the program’s all-time list, and needs 13 to reach 2,000.

Kimani Hamilton scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Thomas Bassong had eight points, a team-high eight rebounds and a career-best four blocks. King Grace led the reserves with 12 points, while Bartlett, Willie Burnett III, Tristan Reed, Tajuan Simpkins and Kendyl Sanders scored six apiece. Bartlett made his collegiate debut.

Mississippi State outrebounded Northwestern State 50-34 and had a 45-17 advantage in bench points. The Bulldogs shot 40.6% from the field and made 8 of 28 3-pointers. Northwestern State shot 29.8% overall and 4 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Mississippi State was scheduled to face Jackson State next, according to the team’s postgame notes. The notes also said the Bulldogs had won their first two games in four of coach Chris Jans’ five seasons at the school.

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