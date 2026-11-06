Balde’s Late Goal Sends William Carey to SSAC Final

Souleymane Balde scored with just over two minutes left in the second overtime Thursday night, lifting William Carey to a 1-0 victory over UT Southern in the SSAC Championship semifinals in Montgomery, Alabama.

Fabian Arroyo sent a corner kick to the back post, where Balde controlled the ball and put his shot past the UT Southern goalkeeper. The goal ended a scoreless match and secured the Crusaders’ place in the conference final.

William Carey applied more pressure after halftime, taking eight shots in the second half, with two on goal. UT Southern managed one shot in each half, according to the match account. The teams remained scoreless through regulation.

UT Southern had a chance to score in the first overtime, but William Carey goalkeeper Pablo Diez made the save to keep the match tied and send it to a second overtime.

The Crusaders were scheduled to face Faulkner University in the SSAC Championship final Saturday, Nov. 12. Kickoff was listed for 7 p.m. at the Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex.

Source: Original Article