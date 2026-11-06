Howard Holds Off Alcorn State’s Rally for 94-83 Win

Alcorn State cut a 15-point halftime deficit to five in the closing minutes, but Howard answered down the stretch for a 94-83 men’s basketball victory Thursday in Lorman, Mississippi.

The Braves outscored the Bison 51-47 after halftime and pulled within 82-77 on Trey Thomas’ 3-pointer with 2:47 remaining. Howard responded with a basket, and Calvin Sirmans’ 3-pointer with 1:54 left brought Alcorn within 85-80. Thomas made a jumper with 50 seconds to play to make it 87-82, but Howard scored on a second chance and made five free throws in the final moments.

Thomas led Alcorn with 27 points, matching Howard’s Cedric Taylor III for the game high. Thomas made four 3-pointers and added two steals and a blocked shot. Saxby Sunderland had 13 points, five assists and two steals, while Jahseem Felton scored 12. Sirmans recorded a game-high nine assists.

Howard shot 57.1% from the field and outrebounded Alcorn 34-26. The Bison scored 44 points in the paint and led 47-32 at halftime after shooting 60.7% in the first half. Cam Gillus scored 17 points for Howard, while James Brown had 12 and Gasper Kocevar added 11.

Alcorn shot 46.2% overall and made nine 3-pointers, including seven after halftime. The Braves also scored 25 second-chance points to Howard’s 18 and got 26 points from their bench. The game had four ties and three lead changes; Alcorn’s largest early advantage was five points before Howard took control in the first half.

Alcorn, 0-2, is scheduled to visit Murray State in Murray, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The nonconference game is listed for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Source: Original Article