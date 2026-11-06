Mississippi State uses defense to beat Northwestern State 82-44

Mississippi State held Northwestern State to 14-of-47 shooting from the field and won 82-44 Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0, while the Demons fell to 0-2.

State set the tone with the game’s first 10 points, then took a 49-27 lead into halftime. Northwestern State did not get closer than six points after the opening run. The Bulldogs kept a double-digit advantage from the 10:46 mark of the first half and closed by scoring 11 of the final 12 points.

Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 15 points. King Grace scored 12, and Kimani Hamilton added 10 points and seven rebounds. Thomas Bassong had eight points and eight rebounds as the Bulldogs outrebounded the Demons 50-34. Twelve Bulldogs scored, including nine with at least six points.

Mississippi State shot 40.6% overall and made 8 of 28 3-pointers. The Bulldogs also held Northwestern State to 26.7% from beyond the arc, blocked seven shots and recorded four steals.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Jackson State on Monday, Nov. 9, in the final game of their season-opening three-game homestand. The calendar lists a 6:30 p.m. tip at Humphrey Coliseum, with the game set to stream on SEC Network+.

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