Brescia Pulls Away Late to Beat William Carey, 76-63

William Carey’s women’s basketball team lost 76-63 to Brescia on Thursday at Clinton Gymnasium in a nonconference game. The Lady Crusaders held the Bearcats scoreless early and built a 13-2 lead in the first quarter, but Brescia gradually cut into the margin.

Carey led 42-35 at halftime after responding to a second-quarter Brescia rally. The Bearcats later tied the game 49-49 with three minutes left in the third. The teams traded baskets down the stretch and entered the fourth quarter tied at 51.

The score was even again at 59 midway through the final period. Brescia then closed the game with a 17-4 run over the final five minutes to secure the win.

Corpuz led Carey with 11 points. Devall posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Carey is scheduled to host Xavier University on Thursday, Nov. 12, in its conference opener. Tipoff is listed for 5:30 p.m. at Clinton Gymnasium.

Source: Original Article