14 Former Mississippi State Players Hold Pro Soccer Contracts

Fourteen former Mississippi State women’s soccer players now have active professional contracts, the school reported Thursday. Naila Schoefberger, who played for the Bulldogs in 2024-25, signed with Australia’s Canberra United in October and made her debut in a 2-0 loss to Western Sydney on Oct. 26.

The U.S. National Women’s Soccer League regular season has ended, while the USL Super League was approaching the final month of its shortened season as of Nov. 1. Dallas Trinity and Lexington SC were tied for fourth with 14 points, each with a 4-4-2 record. Lexington held the goal-differential tiebreaker for the final playoff position, according to the update.

Defender Macey Hodge played in all four of Racing Louisville FC’s final matches, logging 308 minutes. She made 14 interceptions and completed 78 of 102 passes. Hodge also recorded seven tackles against Boston on Oct. 17. Racing finished 15th in the NWSL with 24 points and a 7-20-3 record.

In Sweden, Rylie Combs started three of Eskilstuna United’s four October matches. She recorded 24 interceptions across three appearances and blocked two shots in a draw with Norrköping on Oct. 17. Eskilstuna stood sixth in the Damallsvenskan with 33 points through the reported period.

Several Bulldogs featured in Mexico. Ilana Izquierdo appeared twice for Tigres UANL, completing 90.9% of her passes against Monterrey on Oct. 26 and Atlas FC on Oct. 31. Tigres was second in Liga MX Femenil’s Group A with 32 points. Atlas forward Aitana Martinez-Montoya assisted on the opening goal in a match against Puebla FC on Oct. 26 and had five shots on target during the month. Atlas was sixth in Group B with 16 points.

At Lexington, Hannah Johnson made five October appearances, starting four. She played all 90 minutes in a win over Tampa Bay Sun on Oct. 17 and put a shot on target in a draw with Sporting Jacksonville on Oct. 23. Teammate Ally Perry did not play during the month. Kennedy White appeared in four matches for Tampa Bay, which was seventh with nine points and five points outside a playoff spot with four matches remaining.

Other former Bulldogs signed or joined clubs during the period. Miranda Carrasco signed her first professional contract with Spain’s CF Union Viera, while Chelsea Wagner signed with Portugal’s Gil Vicente on Oct. 2. Wagner played the full 90 minutes in Gil Vicente’s 23-0 and 29-0 wins during October. The club had advanced to the Round of 32 of the Taca de Portugal Feminina, where it was scheduled to face SC Braga on Nov. 15.

Ruthny Mathurin and Gwen Mummert did not play in October as they continued recovering from injuries. Catalina Perez joined FC Union Berlin as a guest player on Oct. 20 to help with training while two of the club’s goalkeepers were injured.

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