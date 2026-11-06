Mississippi State Alumni Set for NFL Week 9

Mississippi State has 19 former players on NFL rosters, with 24 alumni across teams’ rosters, coaching staffs and other league roles, according to the school’s Week 9 preview.

Among the former Bulldogs scheduled to play are Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones, Jacksonville punter Logan Cooke and Chicago defenders Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat. Prescott, a four-time Pro Bowler, is also the 2016 NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year and the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the school said.

Mississippi State’s NFL alumni include six Pro Bowlers: Jones, with seven selections; Prescott and Simmons, with four each; Elgton Jenkins, with two; and Cooke and Sweat. First-round draft picks Simmons, Sweat, Charles Cross and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. are also in the league. Cross, Jones and Willie Gay Jr. have won Super Bowls, according to the school.

Several alumni are on practice squads. Houston re-signed defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy to its practice squad Wednesday, a day after waiving him. Running back Davon Booth is on Indianapolis’ practice squad. Linebacker Nathaniel Watson is on Cleveland’s practice squad and injured list.

Former Bulldogs also hold league jobs off the field. Stephen Adegoke coaches safeties for Houston, and Fred Walker is an offensive assistant with Jacksonville. K.J. Wright coaches linebackers for San Francisco, while DeAndre Ward Sr. is an assistant strength and conditioning coach for Tampa Bay. Dr. Allen Sills is the NFL’s chief medical officer.

The school’s Week 9 schedule listed Jacksonville at Baltimore for Thursday night, followed by games Sunday featuring former Bulldogs including Prescott, Jones, Jenkins, Cross, Simmons and Sweat. The listed Sunday matchups also included Dallas at Indianapolis, the New York Jets at Kansas City, Detroit at Miami, Cleveland at New Orleans, the Los Angeles Rams at Washington, Houston at the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona at Seattle and Tampa Bay at Chicago.

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