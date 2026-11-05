Southern Miss Set for Road Test at No. 18 Iowa State

Southern Miss is scheduled to face No. 18 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Friday, its first road game of the season and an early test against a ranked opponent. The calendar lists tipoff for 7 p.m. CT at Hilton Coliseum.

The Golden Eagles opened their season Monday with an 82-35 win over Tougaloo in Hattiesburg. Southern Miss broke open the game with a 22-0 first-half run and led 45-12 at halftime.

Isaac Taveras paced Southern Miss with 12 points and nine rebounds. Cameron Wallace added 11 points and eight rebounds, and 13 Golden Eagles scored. The bench contributed 45 points.

Southern Miss also held Tougaloo to 20.9% shooting, recorded 15 steals and forced 22 turnovers. The win extended the Golden Eagles’ streak of home-opening victories to 11, according to the school.

Iowa State comes into its home opener after an 80-76 loss to Memphis on Monday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Cyclones, ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25, stayed within one possession late, according to the school. Ryan Prather Jr. led Iowa State with 19 points; Dominykas Pleta, Tamin Lipsey and Tre Singleton also scored in double figures.

The teams last met in Ames during the 2019-20 season, when Iowa State won 73-45. The Cyclones closed the first half of that game with an 11-0 run.

Southern Miss is scheduled to return to Reed Green Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to host Jackson State. The calendar lists a 7 p.m. CT tipoff.

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