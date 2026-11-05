Northwest earns first win under Mann, beats Three Rivers 83-67

Northwest Mississippi Community College earned its first victory under new coach Justin Mann, beating tournament host Three Rivers College 83-67 on Saturday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The Rangers (1-1) led throughout the game and finished the 1st Midwest Bank Classic with a road win over the Raiders (0-2). Mann said winning away from home was important, particularly against a program he described as traditionally strong.

Northwest opened with a 3-pointer and held a 14-10 lead before a 7-0 run stretched the margin to 21-10. Three Rivers cut the deficit to 35-32 late in the first half, but the Rangers responded and took a 44-38 advantage into halftime.

The Raiders drew within two points after the break. Northwest answered with a 10-0 run, including 3-pointers by Chancellor Terry and Haven Terry, to lead 61-49. Three Rivers later closed to 63-58 after trips to the free-throw line, but could not get closer. Northwest made its free throws and defended the lead to the finish.

Demetrius Duffy led the Rangers with 17 points and 11 rebounds, along with three assists. Chance Terry had 14 points, three assists and two steals. Peyton Lindley scored 15 points off the bench and made 6 of 7 free throws. Haven Terry and Isaiah Thomas each added 10 points.

Northwest shot nearly 47% from the field and made 8 of 23 3-pointers. The team also recorded a season-best 17 assists, with Tre Terrell leading the Rangers with four. In its opening game against No. 20 Mineral Area College, Northwest made 4 of 30 shots from 3-point range.

The Rangers were scheduled to play at Coahoma Community College on Tuesday in a nonconference game. Coahoma entered the matchup 1-0 after beating Louisiana Knights Post Grad Academy 78-47 on Saturday. The game was scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.

Source: Original Article