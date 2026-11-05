Belhaven, Asbury Set for CCS Women’s Soccer Semifinal

Belhaven and Asbury are scheduled to meet Friday in Huntsville, Alabama, for a place in the CCS women’s soccer championship game. The second-seeded Blazers (6-4-5) are set to face the third-seeded Eagles (10-5-1) at 5 p.m. Central at the Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex, according to the tournament schedule.

The teams met in last year’s CCS final, where Belhaven won 2-1 to claim its first conference title and earn the program’s first NCAA Division III Tournament berth. Belhaven also won the teams’ regular-season meeting this year, 1-0, on a 73rd-minute free kick by Abby Jordan.

Asbury controlled much of that October match, taking 10 of the first 12 shots. Belhaven goalkeeper Addi Roberts made four saves in the first half and finished with four for the shutout. Asbury had a 15-7 edge in total shots, but none of its five second-half attempts were on goal.

Belhaven has reached the CCS semifinals each season since the conference began play in 2022. The Blazers are 6-2-1 in tournament matches and have advanced to the final in each of the past two seasons. They beat Piedmont 1-0 in the semifinals in both 2024 and 2025.

Defense has been a strength again this season. Belhaven recorded eight shutouts in 14 NCAA-countable matches and allowed 10 goals, the fewest in the conference, for a 0.71 goals-against average. The team also led the CCS with an .894 save percentage. Against conference opponents, Belhaven went 4-1-1, allowing three goals and earning four shutouts.

Roberts, a senior, leads qualifying CCS goalkeepers with a 0.84 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage. She has made 70 saves and recorded five solo shutouts. Roberts played all 90 minutes in each of Belhaven’s two wins over Asbury in the past year, making four saves in both matches.

Forward Alexis Whiting, a second-team All-CCS selection for the second straight year, leads Belhaven with five goals and 12 points. Jordan has scored two game-winning goals, both in conference play. Defenders Adie Sheeley and Hayden Kessler have also anchored the back line; Sheeley earned first-team all-conference honors, while Kessler was named to the second team.

Asbury enters the scheduled semifinal on a four-game winning streak, including a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over LaGrange. Milei Baker scored in the 83rd minute after the Eagles built a 28-3 advantage in shots. Asbury has scored 30 goals, second-most in the CCS. Anna Sparks leads the Eagles with six goals and 14 points, and Emily Carpenter has five goals.

Friday’s winner is scheduled to advance to Saturday’s CCS championship. The tournament champion receives the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Championship.

Source: Original Article